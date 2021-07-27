Kopin (KOPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kopin stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.60 million, a PE ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

