Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) PT Lowered to C$0.90

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

