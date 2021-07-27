Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.11 ($100.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

KRN opened at €84.75 ($99.71) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

