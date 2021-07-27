Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

