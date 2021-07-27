Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.