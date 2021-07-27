Kusama Tops One Day Volume of $167.42 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $167.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $182.49 or 0.00480178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

