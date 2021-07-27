Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits Market Cap of $267,473.18

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $267,473.18 and $6,812.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004840 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,751,816 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

