L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.01. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,544 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
