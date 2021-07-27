L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.01. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

