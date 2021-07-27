L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00. L Brands has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $78.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.