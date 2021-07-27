Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

LHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

