Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.43. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

