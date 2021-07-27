Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 120,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,471. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

