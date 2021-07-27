Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

