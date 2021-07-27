Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

