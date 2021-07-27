Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

