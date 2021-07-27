Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

