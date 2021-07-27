Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Legacy Housing worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,713,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 5,202 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $92,803.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,144,929 shares in the company, valued at $56,105,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,695 shares of company stock worth $4,087,939. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

