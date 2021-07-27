LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

