Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 331,420 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $43.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

