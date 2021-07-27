Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.57. Leju shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 51,235 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leju during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Leju by 236.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leju by 136.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

