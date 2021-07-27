Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $284.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $327.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.42. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.27. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

