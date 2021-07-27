Leonard L. Ott Sells 740 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $10,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCKT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,917. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.