Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0012

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $941,934.34 and approximately $517.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.80 or 0.05781348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00123810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00566733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.