Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.46 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $57.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

