Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.