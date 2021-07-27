Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 246,714 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.12.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.