Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 246,714 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

