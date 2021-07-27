Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $298.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,595. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.