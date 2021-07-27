Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
NYSE:LIN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $298.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,595. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
