Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $334.10 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $334.10 million and $46.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00006827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,610,558 coins and its circulating supply is 128,692,230 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

