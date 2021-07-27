Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $130,001.93 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.62 or 0.99663229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00069298 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

