LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of LivePerson worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

