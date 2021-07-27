Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $398.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $394.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

NYSE:LMT opened at $367.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

