Loki 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00348936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00581900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.