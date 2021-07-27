L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LRLCY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

