Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $631,362.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

