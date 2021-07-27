LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 19,202 shares traded.

LSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £436.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

