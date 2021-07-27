LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 19,202 shares traded.

LSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £436.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

