Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535,279 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lumen Technologies worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,673. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

