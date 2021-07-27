Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.43% of Lumentum worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,899. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

