Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 59,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 86,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

