Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.58

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 22887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.