LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €780.00 ($917.65) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €693.73 ($816.15).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC opened at €673.40 ($792.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €658.98. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.