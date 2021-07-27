LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $161.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $165.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.57.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.