Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is Greenvale Capital LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Greenvale Capital LLP trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises 4.1% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Lyft worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

