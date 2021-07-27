Madre Armelle De Sells 16,256 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 1,353,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,409. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

