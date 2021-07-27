Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 14,099 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $105.92 million, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

