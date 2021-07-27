Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Makes New $16.63 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,627,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 14.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

