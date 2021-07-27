Man Group plc Acquires 59,353 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 343.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

