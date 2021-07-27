Man Group plc Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 190.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

