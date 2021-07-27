Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,598.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSTG opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

