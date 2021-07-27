Man Group plc Buys 1,188 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

