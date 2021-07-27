Man Group plc Buys 9,838 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

